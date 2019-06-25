Egypt Foils Terror Attack on the Anniversary of the June 30 Revolt

Egypt announced on Tuesday that it had foiled a terrorist plot to target the state and its institutions on the anniversary of the June 30 revolt.

The Interior Ministry said police have arrested at least eight people for their ties to the outlawed terrorist Muslim Brotherhood group.

The arrest of Ziad el-Elaimy, a former lawmaker, was part of a raid that targeted at least 19 businesses and economic entities linked to the Brotherhood.

The ministry revealed economist Omar el-Shenety and journalists Hossam Monis and Hisam Fouad were also arrested.

The plot was being planned by fugitive Brotherhood members residing abroad with parties that claim to represent civilian political forces.

The suspects were planning to stage riots against public institutions and inciting the people against the state through an organized campaign over social media and satellite television channels broadcasting from abroad.

The most prominent terrorist plotters abroad are Brotherhood members Mahmoud Hussein and Ali Battikh, journalists Moataz Matar and Mohammed Nasser and fugitive convict Ayman Nour.





This article has been adapted from its original source.