  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Egypt Has Sanitized its Prisons to Curb Covid-19

Egypt Has Sanitized its Prisons to Curb Covid-19

Published June 2nd, 2020 - 09:50 GMT
An Imam leads a handful of Muslim worshippers, all clad in masks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, during the prayers of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which starts at the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside a mosque in the village of Shamma in Egypt's northern Nile delta province of Menoufia early on May 24, 2020. (AFP/File)
An Imam leads a handful of Muslim worshippers, all clad in masks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, during the prayers of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which starts at the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside a mosque in the village of Shamma in Egypt's northern Nile delta province of Menoufia early on May 24, 2020. (AFP/File)

Egypt has sanitized prisons and carried out tests on prisoners across the country after banning visits to help curb the spread of coronavirus, local daily Egypt Today reported.

Masks have  also been given out to inmates and workers, and a higher number of sanitizers and detergents have been made available. The prisons have also been provided with infrared thermometer guns.

A total of 5,532 prisoners in the country were released on May 24, which was the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, as per a presidential pardon, the Ministry of Interior announced in a statement.

Egypt has recorded so far 26,384 coronavirus infected patients, of which 6,297 have recovered, and 1,005 people died.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...