Egypt Has Sanitized its Prisons to Curb Covid-19

Egypt has sanitized prisons and carried out tests on prisoners across the country after banning visits to help curb the spread of coronavirus, local daily Egypt Today reported.

Masks have also been given out to inmates and workers, and a higher number of sanitizers and detergents have been made available. The prisons have also been provided with infrared thermometer guns.

A total of 5,532 prisoners in the country were released on May 24, which was the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, as per a presidential pardon, the Ministry of Interior announced in a statement.

Egypt has recorded so far 26,384 coronavirus infected patients, of which 6,297 have recovered, and 1,005 people died.



This article has been adapted from its original source.