Egypt Hopes Arab States Will Accept Re-Nomination of Aboul Gheit as Arab League Chief

Egypt re-nominated Ahmed Aboul Gheit as secretary-general of the Arab League for a second term.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi sent messages to Arab leaders, expressing Egypt’s intention to re-nominate Aboul Gheit to serve for five more years, adding he was looking forward to receiving their support for the nomination in accordance with the league’s charter.

“The re-nomination of Aboul Gheit comes within the great interest that Egypt attaches to the work of the Arab League and President El-Sisi’s keenness to provide all possible support for the organization, under whose roof the Arabs meet and embody their aspirations for collective Arab action,” said Bassam Radi, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency.

“Egypt is keen on coordinated Arab action aimed at serving Arab peoples and interests, which marked the role of the secretary-general during his first term,” Radi added.

The former Egyptian foreign minister, Aboul Gheit was chosen for the position of secretary-general of the Arab League in 2016 to succeed Nabil Elaraby.

The Secretary-General of Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit: settlement of #Palestinian issue will open unprecedented door to prosperity and stability for all peoples of the region.@MEeye18 pic.twitter.com/fXHJRXOCLT — ME_EYE (@MEeye18) January 27, 2021

