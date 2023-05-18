Egypt, Iran consider restoring diplomatic ties

ALBAWABA - Egyptian diplomatic sources said that Iran and Egypt are preparing to hold more talks to return diplomatic ties between the two countries, The New Arab reported on Thursday.

The talks between Iranian and Egyptian officials are set to take place in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad early July.

The media outlet also uncovered that diplomats from both countries hosted in April talks regarding the relationship between Egypt and Iran under the mediation of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

Iraq has earlier mediated between Saudi Arabia and Iran, where officials from both countries hosted at least 6 rounds of talks in Baghdad.

The Egyptian diplomat said: "The mediation by Iraq came after an effort from Oman which initiated the role of restoring ties between Egypt and Iran."

Egyptian authorities reconsidered restoring relations with Iran following the reconciliation of ties between Tehran and Jeddah.

Egypt also praised the role of Iraq and Oman to restore its ties with Iran, but it added that talks are still in the first stage.

Diplomatic ties between Iran and Egypt were cut off in 1980 following the admission of the deposed Shah of Iran to Egypt, where he died and was buried, as well as Cairo's 1979 peace agreement with Israel.