Egypt, Jordan Stress Geneva Process to End Syrian Crisis

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi stressed the importance of breaking the current deadlock in the Syrian crisis and resuming political negotiations in Geneva, in accordance with Security Council resolution 2254, in order to preserve Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.

This discussion came during a meeting between Shoukry and Safadi on Saturday in Beirut, on the sidelines of the Arab Economic Development Summit.

During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed ways to build on the outcomes of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s recent visit to Jordan and his summit with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on bilateral relations and strategic coordination between the two countries on regional and international issues.

The two ministers also discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian issue, reaffirming their commitment to the two-state solution and supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people as the only way to achieve comprehensive peace in the region.

The discussion also dealt with the developments of the Egyptian efforts to achieve Palestinian reconciliation, which the Jordanian side has valued.

