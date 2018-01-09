Egypt Parliament Approves Extending State of Emergency for 3 Months

This is the third time the state of emergency has been renewed since it was imposed on April 10 (AFP/File)

Egypt’s parliament on Tuesday passed the extension of the current state of emergency with a comfortable majority for an additional three months after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a decree to extend the period last week.

Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel Aal said that he received on Jan. 3 the presidential decree to put it up for voting on the parliament, adding that over two-thirds of the MPs voted in favor of the extension in Tuesday’s general session.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a presidential decree last week extending the state of emergency across the country for a period of three months starting from 1 a.m. on Jan. 13.

This is the third time the state of emergency has been renewed since it was imposed on April 10 after the terrorist attacks on two churches in Tanta and Alexandria. The attacks left approximately 45 people dead.

The emergency state was renewed last July after the approval of the House of Representatives, and the president issued a decree to renew it again in October.

Local and international critics of the government have argued that the emergency law is being used as a pretext by the country’s security apparatuses to further a crackdown on non-violent dissent, including non-governmental organizations, secular activists and independent media outlets.

