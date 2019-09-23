Egyptian Police Arrest Over 350 Protesters Against President Sisi

Over 350 people have been arrested across Egypt in the latest wave of demonstrations against Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, according to a Cairo-based non-governmental organization .

In a statement, the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF) said 356 people have been arrested since protests began on Friday.

Mahienour El-Masry, an Egyptian activist and human rights lawyer, as well as journalists and students, were among those arrested, the statement said.





Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in central Cairo and several cities on Friday against al-Sisi, a former army general who came in power in 2014 after ousting democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi.

The protests came in response to calls for al-Sisi to step down by Mohamed Ali, a former army contractor, who accused al-Sisi and the military of corruption.

