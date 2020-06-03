Egypt Prepares to Live With The Coronavirus Despite Bad Warnings

The Egyptian government is preparing for coexistence with the coronavirus and resumption of services, despite official warnings that infections will increase significantly during the next two weeks.

Egypt has reported 27,536 infections, 7,642 recoveries and 1,052 deaths.

However, Minister of Higher Education Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar said that the actual number of infections surpasses the declared cases, and “the most pessimistic scenario puts the figures at over 117,000.”

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly discussed Tuesday the plan to resume the international flights and tourism.

He said the higher committee for coronavirus crisis management will be consulted on the issue before any decision is taken in this regard, including reopening places of worship.

Cabinet spokesperson Nader Saad said the government is reviewing measures for the gradual resumption of flights which might take place during the second half of June or first half of July.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Khaled el-Anany, said that several promotional campaigns and short films have been prepared to promote tourism in Egypt.

During the cabinet meeting, he presented general procedures for receiving tourists, as well as the requirements before their arrival and during their stay in Egypt.

He also reviewed the measures for operating facilities, whether airports or restaurants, in addition to visits to archaeological sites.

Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Enaba presented the preparations and procedures that have been implemented at various airports to resume flights, saying they are the same as international measures. A number of domestic flights are being operated at high efficiency.

In related news, Cairo International Airport received seven flights from Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Kuwait carrying about 1,200 Egyptians who have been stranded abroad due to the pandemic.

