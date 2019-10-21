Egypt President: Russia-Africa Summit Will Achieve ‘Integrated Framework'

Egyptian President and African Union Chairman Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has said he was hinging on the Russia-Africa Summit to launch an integrated framework of relations between African countries and Moscow.

“This summit is of great significance, being the first of its kind at a time of major global and international transformations,” Sisi said in an introductory speech published on the summit’s official website on Saturday.

He explained that the summit aims at launching an integrated framework to push Russian and African relations to broader joint cooperation prospects.

The two-day summit is scheduled to be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sisi. Leaders from 40 African countries are expected to participate.





“African states and Russia share a common ground in international action that is based on the principles of respecting rules of international law, equality, not intervening in other states’ internal affairs, resolving disputes peacefully and affirming commitment to multilateral action,” Sisi noted.

The President pointed out that Africa and Russia also share a common vision in facing new international challenges, mainly all forms of terrorism and extremism and the decline in growth rates.

“Both sides are convinced of the importance of promoting trade exchange and supporting mutual investments to achieve security, peace and development of the peoples in the African continent and Russia.”

Sisi highlighted the “capacities and potentials enjoyed by the African countries, which, if optimized, qualify them to be among the emerging economic powers.”

African countries have achieved great successes during the past years at all political, economic, social levels as well as governance issues, the AU Chairman stressed.

He pointed out that Africa has been able to achieve increased rates of growth over the past decade, amounting to about 3.55 percent in 2018.

This article has been adapted from its original source.