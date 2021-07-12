Egypt Sends 31 Tons Medical Supplies to Covid-Stricken Tunisia

  1. Home
Published July 12th, 2021 - 06:47 GMT
Egypt sends 31 tons of medical aid to Tunisia amid covid-19 crisis.
A Tunisian medic attends to patients at a gym that was converted to deal with a surge in new COVID-19 infections in the east-central city of Kairouan on July 4, 2021. Tunisian hospitals are battling to keep operating as the number of people dying of COVID-19 spikes and bodies are left in rooms because morgues are at full capacity. FETHI BELAID / AFP
Egypt sent 31 tons and 566 kilograms of medical aid to Tunisia to support the country’s health sector amid the coronavirus pandemic, Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed has said.

Khaled Megahed, assistant minister of health and population for media and awareness, and official spokesperson for the ministry, said that the aid shipment arrived in Tunisia on two military planes in coordination with the Egyptian Armed Forces.

The aircraft were loaded with shipments of medicines, supplies and medical solutions, in order to overcome the challenges facing the health system in Tunisia.


Megahed said that the delivery includes 1,500 doses of the Remdesivir vaccine, 300 medical oxygen cylinders, 300 medical oxygen cylinder regulators, 200,000 surgical masks and 20,000 high-efficiency masks.

It also includes 20,000 boxes of latex gloves, 100 pulse oximeters to measure the percentage of oxygen saturation in the blood, 20 solution pumps, 20 solution syringes, 20 suction cups, 40 monitors and 10 devices for generating high-flow nasal oxygen.

Megahed hailed the continuation of the air bridge between Egypt and Tunisia that allows the transfer of medical aid to meet any needs in support of Tunisia’s health system, in accordance with the directives of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


