Egypt Slams Israeli Plan to Build 5000 New Settlement Units on The West Bank

Egypt called Israel’s plans to build nearly 5,000 new settlements in the West Bank as a violation of international law.

Israel’s actions “aggravate the lack of trust between relevant bodies and undermine chances of launching constructive dialogue with the Palestinian side,” Egypt’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement.

Israeli police are also a “serious threat” to a two-state solution, the statement added.

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajjraf also deplored Israeli authorities’ earlier approval of the construction of thousands of housing units in the occupied Palestinian territories.

