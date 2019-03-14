Egypt, Slovenia Aim to Reach Peace in Region

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi. (AFP/ File Photo)

The restoration of stability and security in countries suffering crises is the essential basis of success for any political efforts aimed at achieving a settlement and finding peace, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Miro Cerar in Cairo on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the Slovenian ambassador to Cairo attended the meeting.

Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Rady said that Sisi expressed hope that the current meetings of the Egyptian-Slovenian Joint Committee, chaired by the two foreign ministers of the two countries, would be a starting point for the development of cooperative relations.

The Slovenian official stressed that Egypt represents a fundamental pillar of stability in the Middle East and Mediterranean region.

He praised the recent developments in the Egyptian economy including the current major national projects, especially in the Suez Canal economic zone.

In related news, Sisi received Tanzanian Minister of Defense and National Service Hussein Mweni on Wednesday in the presence of Defense and Military Production Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohamed Zaki as well as the ambassador of Tanzania to Cairo.

Sisi welcomed efforts to boost military cooperation between the two countries, especially in light of the convening of the Military Cooperation Committee in Cairo under the chairmanship of the two countries’ defense ministers, according to Rady.

The Tanzanian Defense Minister expressed his country’s aspiration to enhance cooperation between the two countries’ defense ministries, especially with regard to coordination in combating terrorism, said Rady.

The Tanzanian minister expressed his pride in Egypt’s progress in military industries and national projects, adding that Tanzania looks forward to benefiting from the technological and human expertise available in the Egyptian military production companies.

Rady added that the meeting witnessed consultation and exchange of views on the most important emerging issues in the African arena, in the light of Egypt’s presidency of the African Union.

This article has been adapted from its original source.