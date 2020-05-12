Egypt Still Does Not Rule Out Total Lockdown of The Country

A senior Egyptian medical official did not rule out resorting to a total lockdown to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus, adding that such an option was on the agenda of discussions by the crisis management committee.

Since late March, Egypt has imposed a temporary night curfew and has decided to prevent some activities to prevent the rise of infections.

However, more than 400 new cases per day were recorded over the past three days. On Monday, the Ministry of Health announced 346 new cases and eight deaths.

“The virus is fierce and contagious, and when we are investigating we discover infections without symptoms, which means its great ability to spread, despite the fact that the vast majority do not suffer from symptoms,” said Dr. Mohamed Awad Tajeddin, Advisor to the Egyptian President for Health and Prevention.

In televised statements to a local Egyptian channel, Tajeddin noted that the rise of infections was expected.

He stressed that Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli had reiterated the need to adhere to the precautionary measures, saying that the country “may have to take severer measures if needed."

Meanwhile, Sisi approved on Monday a new law to add 10 billion Egyptian pounds (635 million USD) to the state budget for the current fiscal year.

The new law aims to help the economic sector counter the repercussions of the outbreak of OVID-19.

