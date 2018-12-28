Egypt Supports Sudan Govt in Face of Nation-Wide Protest

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry gets in a car after meeting Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir in Khartoum on December 27, 2018. (AFP)

Egypt expressed on Thursday its support to Sudan’s embattles government as it faces waves of demonstrations protesting against price hikes.

Cairo's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and intelligence chief General Abbas Kamel arrived in Sudan's capital on Thursday for talks with President Omar al-Bashir and other officials at a time when angry crowds have held anti-government rallies in Khartoum and other cities.

"Egypt is confident that Sudan will overcome the present situation," Shoukry told reporters after he met Bashir at the presidential palace in Khartoum.

"Egypt is always ready to support Sudan and the ability of Sudanese people as per the government of Sudan's vision and policies," he said.

The "stability of Sudan means (the) stability of Egypt," Shoukry said.

The protests began on December 19 an increase in prices. A number of people have been killed.

Sudanese authorities say eight demonstrators have been killed, but Amnesty International has put the death toll at 37, citing "credible reports".

Cairo and Khartoum have recently sought to iron out their differences in a bid to improve relations roiled by a longstanding border dispute and an impasse in talks over Ethiopia's Nile dam.

In October Sudan lifted a ban on agricultural imports from Egypt during a visit to Khartoum by Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi.

