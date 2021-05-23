Egypt Upbeats Vaccinations Amid Fears of Third Virus Wave

The Egyptian Ministry of Health is intensifying efforts to control the fierce third wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through the largest vaccination center in the Middle East.

All of Cairo’s Exhibition Center area has been dedicated to the vaccine site, which will be able to vaccinate 10,000 people a day, the ministry said.

#Egypt intensifies efforts to contain #coronavirus infections through its largest vaccination center in the Middle East as country deals with third wave of cases. https://t.co/uaadUFpKg6 pic.twitter.com/KBlhvNLgzd — Arab News (@arabnews) May 23, 2021

The center features 96 clinics where citizens enter their data and have their vital signs recorded. It takes no longer than 10 minutes to get vaccinated.

A special room has been set up where people rest for 30 minutes after getting the jab in case there are any complications.

There is also a waiting hall with a capacity of 500 in addition to a spacious parking lot. The center operates from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on all days except Fridays. With this center, the total number of vaccination sites in Egypt has reached 400.

Preparations for the local manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines come as the scope of the disease keeps widening in Egypt and a third wave unfoldshttps://t.co/0dI96Ksgwb — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 25, 2021

The ministry aims to inoculate 400 citizens daily in each of the centers across the country, said a spokesman, adding that all the centers have proper ventilation.

