Egypt Upbeats Vaccinations Amid Fears of Third Virus Wave

Published May 23rd, 2021 - 08:27 GMT
Egypt worried about third virus wave with biggest vaccination center in Mideast
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Country now boasts 400 vaccine sites nationwide amid fears of a third wave.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health is intensifying efforts to control the fierce third wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through the largest vaccination center in the Middle East.

All of Cairo’s Exhibition Center area has been dedicated to the vaccine site, which will be able to vaccinate 10,000 people a day, the ministry said.

The center features 96 clinics where citizens enter their data and have their vital signs recorded. It takes no longer than 10 minutes to get vaccinated.

A special room has been set up where people rest for 30 minutes after getting the jab in case there are any complications.

 

There is also a waiting hall with a capacity of 500 in addition to a spacious parking lot. The center operates from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on all days except Fridays. With this center, the total number of vaccination sites in Egypt has reached 400.

The ministry aims to inoculate 400 citizens daily in each of the centers across the country, said a spokesman, adding that all the centers have proper ventilation.

