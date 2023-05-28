EgyptAir plane tire explodes while landing

ALBAWABA - One of the tires of an EgyptAir plane exploded while it was landing at Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to the company.
The company said in a statement that flight (MS643) took off from Cairo International Airport early Sunday morning, and one of its tires exploded while landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.
It highlighted that "the plane landed safely at its destination in Saudi Arabia", confirming that all passengers exited the plane without any injuries reported.
The company did not explain the cause of the problem that occurred with the Boeing 738 and said that it is examining and maintaining the plane to determine the real reasons behind the tire's explosion.
