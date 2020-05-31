Egyptian Army Kills 19 Militants in North Sinai 'Terrorist Hideouts'

Egypt's military said Saturday it killed 19 militants in targeted ground and air operations as part of its battle against extremism in the northern Sinai Peninsula.

In a video statement, the army said troops killed three "extremely dangerous" militants as well as 16 others in precision airstrikes on their "terrorist hideouts".

Troops found troves of automatic rifles, hand grenades and rocket-propelled grenades in possession of the militants, the army added.

Egypt said on May 23 that security forces killed 21 militants in two separate raids in northern Sinai.



The Interior Ministry said the militants were plotting attacks during the Eid el-Fitr holiday.

It said two Egyptian officers were wounded in the raids.

In February 2018, authorities launched a nationwide operation against militants, focused on north Sinai.

Around 970 militants have been killed in the region along with dozens of security personnel, according to official figures.

