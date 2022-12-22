Egyptian Boy hangs himself after playing the 'Devils Game'

  1. Home
Published December 22nd, 2022 - 07:24 GMT
police car
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - A boy hanged himself after watching the Devils game on Tik Tok. 

The mother found the 12-year-old boy Mostafa hanging from the ceiling as she walked into his room according to Al Arabyia, Wednesday. The incident has rocked his little hometown village of Bahteem in Egypt.

Police reports say the child was found hanging by a rope in his room. The news story is trending on the social media. The Devils Game or Charlie's Challenge as it is also known by has become the latest craze among school pupils in Egypt and is becoming disturbing to education authorities there.

They have been warning parents to monitor their activities on smart phones and other IT applications about the use of such dangerous games.

