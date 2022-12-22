Egyptian Boy hangs himself after playing the 'Devils Game'

ALBAWABA - A boy hanged himself after watching the Devils game on Tik Tok.

أنهى طفل مصري، يبلغ من عمره 12 عاماً، حياته شنقاً داخل منزله، وذلك في محاوله منه لمحاكاة تحدي التيك توك والذي يعرف بـ«تحدي تشارلي» أو «لعبة الشياطين»المنتشر حالياً بين طلاب المدارس! pic.twitter.com/YaMGS8Njou — واجهة عُمان🇴🇲 |Wajeht_Oman (@wajeht_oman) December 21, 2022

The mother found the 12-year-old boy Mostafa hanging from the ceiling as she walked into his room according to Al Arabyia, Wednesday. The incident has rocked his little hometown village of Bahteem in Egypt.

Police reports say the child was found hanging by a rope in his room. The news story is trending on the social media. The Devils Game or Charlie's Challenge as it is also known by has become the latest craze among school pupils in Egypt and is becoming disturbing to education authorities there.

They have been warning parents to monitor their activities on smart phones and other IT applications about the use of such dangerous games.