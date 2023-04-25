  1. Home
  3. Egyptian diplomat killed in Sudan

ALBAWABA - Egypt confirmed the killing of the assistant administrative attaché at its embassy in Khartoum, who the Sudanese army alleged earlier that he was killed by the Rapid Support Forces fire.

The assistant administrative attaché at Cairo embassy in Khartoum, Mohamed el-Gharawi, was killed, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, which did not accuse anyone of his killing.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said, in a statement, that it "mourns with great sadness and sorrow the martyr of duty, Mohamed el-Gharawi, the assistant administrative attaché at its embassy in Khartoum."

"El-Gharawi was martyred today, Monday, while he was on his way from his home to the embassy headquarters to follow up on the evacuation procedures for Egyptian citizens in Sudan", it added.

The Sudanese army announced in a statement the killing of the Egyptian assistant administrative attaché, on Monday evening, accusing the Rapid Support Forces of killing him while he was driving in a street in the Sudanese capital.

On the other hand, the Rapid Support Forces accused the Sudanese army of "lying," considering what was stated in the army's statement an attempt to "drive a wedge" between it and "brotherly and friendly" country.

Earlier, the Egyptian Ambassador, Hani Salah, denied the validity of the information about the killing of the diplomat, stressing that the members of the Egyptian mission, including members of the Defense Office, are all safe.

