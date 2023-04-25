Egyptian diplomat killed in Sudan

ALBAWABA - Egypt confirmed the killing of the assistant administrative attaché at its embassy in Khartoum, who the Sudanese army alleged earlier that he was killed by the Rapid Support Forces fire.

The assistant administrative attaché at Cairo embassy in Khartoum, Mohamed el-Gharawi, was killed, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, which did not accuse anyone of his killing.

#BREAKING Egyptian Foreign Ministry confirms the killing of Mohamed Al-Gharawi, Assistant Administrative Attaché at the Egyptian Embassy in Sudan’s Khartoum.



Al-Gharawi was killed while he was on his way from his home to the embassy's HQs. — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 24, 2023

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said, in a statement, that it "mourns with great sadness and sorrow the martyr of duty, Mohamed el-Gharawi, the assistant administrative attaché at its embassy in Khartoum."

تنعى وزارة الخارجية ببالغ الحزن والأسى فقيد الواجب، الاستاذ محمد الغراوى، مساعد الملحق الإداري بسفارة مصر فى الخرطوم. استشهد الفقيد وهو فى طريقه إلى مقر السفارة لمتابعة مهام إجلاء المواطنين المصريين.رحم الله فقيدنا الغالى واسكنه فسيح جناته..وتحيا مصر دوماً بتضحيات أبنائها الأبرار pic.twitter.com/n9afelIssV — Egypt MFA Spokesperson (@MfaEgypt) April 24, 2023

"El-Gharawi was martyred today, Monday, while he was on his way from his home to the embassy headquarters to follow up on the evacuation procedures for Egyptian citizens in Sudan", it added.

القوات المسلحة السودانية إذ نترحم على روح الفقيد ، وتعزي الشعب المصري الشقيق فيه ، تدين بأشد عبارات الإستنكار استهداف مليشيا الدعم السريع المتمردة لأرواح الناس بلا تمييز أو اعتبار بما فيهم البعثات الدبلوماسية بالبلاد أو المدنيين وما حادثة المواطن الفرنسي ببعيد .#الجيش_السوداني — القوات المسلحة السودانية - الإعلام العسكري (@GHQSudan) April 24, 2023

The Sudanese army announced in a statement the killing of the Egyptian assistant administrative attaché, on Monday evening, accusing the Rapid Support Forces of killing him while he was driving in a street in the Sudanese capital.

On the other hand, the Rapid Support Forces accused the Sudanese army of "lying," considering what was stated in the army's statement an attempt to "drive a wedge" between it and "brotherly and friendly" country.

Earlier, the Egyptian Ambassador, Hani Salah, denied the validity of the information about the killing of the diplomat, stressing that the members of the Egyptian mission, including members of the Defense Office, are all safe.