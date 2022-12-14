  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Egyptian Navy patrols Red Sea against smugglers

Egyptian Navy patrols Red Sea against smugglers

Published December 14th, 2022 - 08:05 GMT
US Navy
US Navy sailors stand watch on the forecastle of the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham as the ship escorts the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (rear) transiting the Bab al-Mandeb strait. (2018 File Photo by Jonathan CLAY/US NAVY/AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Egyptian Navy has assumed command of the Combined Maritime Force to navigate the Red Sea waters. 

The SMF is a 34-nation maritime coalition that was formed to combat counter-terrorism, stamp out piracy and enforce regional cooperation according to Anadolu.

The coalition is based in Bahrain and this is the first time the Egyptian navy leads it and is patrolling Red Sea waters, Bab El Mandeb straits and the Gulf of Aden and its members include the United States. 

This area is crucial as 10 percent of world trade goes through the Bab El Mandeb Straits.

Tags:Combined Maritime Forcered seaBab Al MandebGulf of AdenBahrain

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...