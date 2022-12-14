Egyptian Navy patrols Red Sea against smugglers

ALBAWABA - The Egyptian Navy has assumed command of the Combined Maritime Force to navigate the Red Sea waters.

the Egyptian Navy has assumed command of the Joint Task Force (153), whose tasks are to counter smuggling and confront illegal activities, especially terrorist activities, in the areas of (the Red Sea - Bab al-Mandab- Gulf of Aden) — كنز الزعيم السيسي (@kenzelsisy) December 13, 2022

The SMF is a 34-nation maritime coalition that was formed to combat counter-terrorism, stamp out piracy and enforce regional cooperation according to Anadolu.

The coalition is based in Bahrain and this is the first time the Egyptian navy leads it and is patrolling Red Sea waters, Bab El Mandeb straits and the Gulf of Aden and its members include the United States.

On Dec. 12, during a ceremony in Bahrain, where the multinational staff is based, the U.S. Navy handed leadership of a newly established international Red Sea task force to the Egyptian Navy. pic.twitter.com/BjV5C3Dbdr — Business Insider Africa (@BusInsiderSSA) December 13, 2022

This area is crucial as 10 percent of world trade goes through the Bab El Mandeb Straits.