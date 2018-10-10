Egyptian Police Detain Mohamed Morsi's Son

Deposed former president Mohamed Morsi in court (AFP/ File)

Egyptian security forces on Wednesday detained the son of jailed former president Mohamed Morsi -- who was ousted and imprisoned in a 2013 military coup -- from his home in western Cairo.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ahmed Morsi -- the former president’s eldest son -- confirmed that his brother Abdullah had been detained by security personnel.

“We were taken by surprise this morning when unidentified people entered our home in the Sheikh Zayed district [of western Cairo] and detained my brother,” Ahmed said.

The family, he added, had not been informed of Abdullah’s current whereabouts.

The Egyptian authorities, meanwhile, have yet to comment on the reported arrest or the Morsi family's claims.

Abdullah was arrested in March of 2014 for alleged drug possession -- allegations he denied. In 2015, Egypt’s Court of Cassation slapped him with one year behind bars.

Last week, after visiting his jailed father, Abdullah had told reporters that the former president’s morale was still high and that he remained steadfast in his political convictions.

Since the 2013 military coup, Morsi has been incarcerated at Egypt’s Borg al-Arab and Tora prisons.

During this time, he has received a handful of visits from his wife Naglaa and five children: Ahmad, Shaimaa, Osama, Omar and Abdullah.

Osama Morsi currently faces two preliminary jail sentences for allegedly committing “acts of violence” in the wake of the coup against his father.

Since Morsi’s ouster in July of 2013, members of his immediate family have faced numerous accusations -- which they have consistently denied -- and the threat of arbitrary arrest by the authorities.

