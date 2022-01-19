Egyptian Security Delegation in Israel for Gaza

An Egyptian security delegation arrived in Israel on Tuesday for talks on the situation in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media.

The delegation will meet with top Israeli officials to discuss Gaza reconstruction along with advancing the issue of missing Israeli soldiers, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported.

There was no official comment from Egyptian or Israeli authorities on the report.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, is believed to hold four Israelis, two of whom were captured following the 2014 Israeli offensive on the seaside territory. Two other Israelis are believed to have been held after they entered Gaza under unclear circumstances.

Hamas hopes to swap the Israeli captives for many of the 4,600 Palestinians languishing in Israeli prisons.