Egypt's El Sisi Calls for Resolving The Libyan Crisis to End Terrorism

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called on Saturday for resolving the Libyan crisis according to a comprehensive way to end terrorism there.

“The Libyan crisis should be solved in a comprehensive and integrated manner by tackling all aspects of the crisis, not parts of it,” Sisi said, adding that the solution must protect Libyan resources and national institutions and thwart illegal foreign intervention.

He was speaking during an expanded cabinet meeting to discuss a number of issues, including the state's security and counter-terrorism efforts.

The government meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, a number of ministers, governor of the Central Bank of Egypt and the head of the General Intelligence Service.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said Sisi tackled several regional and international issues, including the national and regional security challenges posed by the latest developments in Libya.

Sisi ordered security agencies to keep up their best efforts to maintain security and stability nationwide and provide an environment conducive to development and economic growth.

On Friday, he held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin to address Libya. They agreed to combat armed militias and terrorist groups and put an end to illegal foreign intervention in Libyan affairs.

Egypt this week renewed its support of the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, particularly after Turkey said it would send troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli as soon as next month.

