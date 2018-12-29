Egypt's Giza Bomb Blast Kills 2 Vietnamese Tourists, Injures 12 Others
A tourist bus which was attacked in Giza province south of the Egyptian capital Cairo. (MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / AFP)
A roadside bomb killed two tourists and injured 12 others on Friday in western Cairo, local authorities said.
A statement from Egypt’s Interior Ministry said the bomb targeted a bus carrying Vietnamese tourists.
No group so far has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Turkey's Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the attack.
"We condemn this hateful terrorist act, offer our condolences to the victims' families and hope for a quick recovery to those injured," the statement said.
