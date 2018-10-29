Egypt's Parliament Cracks on Political Islamists, Muzzling Their Websites

Egyptian Parliament (AFP/File Photo)

In an attempt to control political Islam groups, parliamentary sources said on Sunday that the Egyptian parliament is heading towards combating their websites through a number of bills and regulations.

The parliament is moving towards shutting down certain sites upon the request of several deputies after these platforms were found to address the youth and the public through rumors and the dissemination of extremist thoughts and ideologies.

The Head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, journalist Makram Mohammed Ahmed, revealed that the Council has not licensed any site belonging to Islamic movements, stressing that authorization has only been granted to professional websites.

He added that the Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt considers a terrorist organization, said that the licenses granted by the Supreme Council “were restrictive”, in a step to disrupt the process followed by the Council.

Ahmed asserted that the current situation requires extreme caution as the group seeks to disrupt all organizational processes in the country.

Deputy of the Parliamentary Social Solidarity Committee MP Mohammed Abu Hamed submitted an urgent report to the government and the Supreme Council, calling for immediate action against these sites, which represent a major threat to national security.

He described the sites as platforms used to address citizens through the promotion and dissemination of terrorist ideas.

The Secretary of Parliament’s Religious Affairs committee, Omar Hamroush, said that he is preparing a list of Egypt-based sites that are pro-political Islam, stressing that he will submit it to the Supreme Council to take necessary measures.

MP Ahmed Saad said that some political Islam sites publish articles, content, and news without any censorship, and create strife among young people.

Saad asserted that the Egyptian state is exerting great efforts in the face of rumors propagated by the Muslim Brotherhood and its foreign elements, especially rumors that concern the citizen and issues linked to commodities such as bread, medicine, and goods.

Since the ouster of former President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013, hundreds of Brotherhood leaders and supporters have fled the country, launching media platforms and unregulated sites that frequently attack the Egyptian government.

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation Ahmed Salim stated that the Council will not be issuing any licenses for websites that disseminate extremist views and pose a threat to Egyptian national security, as well as porn sites.

