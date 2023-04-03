Egypt's Sisi visits Saudi Arabia

ALBAWABA - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi made a surprise visit to Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Monday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Sisi upon his landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The Saudi National Security Adviser and Minister of State Musaed Al Aiban as well as, and Minister of State and Cabinet Member Issam bin Saad bin Saeed attended the welcoming ceremony.

President El Sisi arrived in Jeddah this evening.

During the visit, President Sisi will discuss political and economic relations with Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman.

For his part, President El-Sisi expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded to him and the accompanying delegation.

The two officials met for a Ramadan suhoor meal where they discussed several ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

According to the Saudi Press Agency on early Monday, both leaders examined the deep-rooted relations and efforts towards regional and international developments in addition to issues of mutual interest.

Some media reported that Egypt is seeking financial inflows to reduce pressure on its currency and bolster its economy from Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies.