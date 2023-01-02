Ehud Barak brand Israel's government as 'fascist'

ALBAWABA - The latest to hit out at Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist government is Ehud Baak, a former Israeli prime minister from the Labour Party.

"I am confident that there will be an uprising against the Netanyahu administration, which will be remembered in history as a government of darkness."



Judging from the comments he made about the new government he is scathing in his approach, angry and depressed at the same time. First point, he says the new government, is made up of racists, religious fanatics and rightwing extremists and bears the "signs of fascism".

The Times of Israel has carried a full report on what he said about the new Israel prime minister which he beat in the elections of 1999 but subsequently served under him as Defence Minister.

“This government is carrying out a coup in Israel before our eyes, with its racism, corruption, neutering of the justice system, politicization of the police and undermining of the chain of command in the IDF,” Barak said.

“Those seeking to extract themselves from criminal trials have joined forces with racist messianics who distort Judaism, Zionism and humanity,” he charged in an apparent reference to Netanyahu, who is on trial for graft offenses that he denies. “Together they are bringing down democracy,” he added.