Eight Dead, 60 Injured in Mass Shooting at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis

Law enforcement authorities in the US state of Indianapolis have reported a ‘mass shooting’ at a FedEx warehouse late Thursday, with dozens feared dead or injured.

The incident took place near the Indianapolis airport southwest side of the city around 11 pm local time, according to US media reports, citing the police, with nearby highway closed for traffic.

At least eight people have been confirmed dead, including the gunman who is believed to have taken his own life in the incident that has been declared a ‘mass casualty, level 1’, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Spokesperson Genae Cook, who was earlier quoted in media saying that they were working a “mass casualty situation”, confirmed the death toll.

According to local journalists, quoting law enforcement sources, as many as 60 people have been injured in the shooting, including more than 20 people with gunshot wounds.

At least 8 people were killed and several others injured in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility, police say https://t.co/w91nCWDFSs — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 16, 2021

#BREAKING: Law enforcement source says as many as 60 people injured in mass shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis, including more than 20 with gunshot wounds. At least five people dead, including shooting suspect. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) April 16, 2021

A local news channel reporter posted an interview on Twitter with an eye witness who said he had been at the warehouse when the shots were fired and saw a body lying on the floor.

Indianapolis FedEx facility shooting witness interview. pic.twitter.com/NRbXSk5d57 — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) April 16, 2021

“I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared and my friend’s mother, she came in and told us to get inside the car,” said Jeremiah Miller, an employee at the FedEx facility.

“I didn’t exactly see a person get shot but, after hearing the shooting, I did see a body on the floor behind a vehicle…. Luckily, I was far enough away where he (the shooter) didn’t notice me or see me,” he added.

Another reporter posted an interview with a man who said his niece had been admitted to hospital after being shot in arm when the shooting broke out.

There was a mass shooting at a FedEx location in Indianapolis tonight. At least five dead.



This used to be rare. Now it's "Thursday." — JRehling (@JRehling) April 16, 2021

In a statement, FedEx said it was aware of the “tragic shooting” at the Indianapolis facility.

Many casualties in shooting incident at FedEx facility in US city of Indianapolis, police say https://t.co/D7H0SMEgza — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 16, 2021

“Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities,” company spokesperson Jim Masilak said.

Gun control in US

The latest incident is the fourth mass shooting in Indianapolis this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive data. The other shootings were on March 15 on North Harding Street, February 13 on North Sherman Drive, and January 24 on Adams Street.

The incident has again brought into focus the issue of gun control in the US, which continues to be one of the most divisive issues in American politics.

With about 121 firearms in circulation for every 100 residents, the US is by far the most heavily armed society in the world, according to the Geneva-based Small Arms Survey, a research group.

The Second Amendment of the US Constitution enshrines the "right to bear arms," which the country’s apex court says allows individuals to keep handguns at home for self-defense.

The free access to guns and little control over them has paved the way for a spree of mass shootings in the US in recent years, promoting global concerns.

