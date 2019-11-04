El Salvador's President Does Not Recognize the Venezuelan Govt, Expels its Diplomats

El Salvador's president has announced Sunday that he does not recognize the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and ordered the expel of his diplomats.

Nayib Bukele's administration in a statement released by the Presidential House officially recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as president in charge of Venezuela.

Bukele gave 48 hours for Venezuelan diplomats to leave the country.

The president said the decision is taken in line with a resolution passed by the Organization of American States on Aug. 28, which backs UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's report that Maduro government "violates human rights".





The US ambassador to El Salvador Ronald Johnson greeted Bukele's decision on Twitter, while Guaido thanked him for the support.

Maduro lost another ally in the continent after Bukele, who pursued a close policy with the U.S., won presidential elections with 54% of the votes in February.

El Salvador also cooperates with Washington to reduce immigration flow with a signed safe third country agreement mid-September.

The safe third-country agreement forces Central American migrants to apply for asylum in the signed country for the process to start before they can seek asylum in the U.S., even though under U.S. laws migrants are allowed to apply for asylum within the U.S. or at official ports of entry.

