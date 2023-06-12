Elbit Systems to establish 2 branches in Morocco

ALBAWABA - Elbit Systems, the famous Israeli defense systems giant, announced the intention of establishing 2 branches in Morocco. The move is deemed a strategic step forward in Israeli-Moroccan ties.

The industry giant in the defense technology industry entered the market in 1997 and has since dominated the defense systems sector by providing cutting-edge defense solutions both in Israel and internationally. The company hopes to expand its presence throughout the country and all of Africa by establishing new branches in Morocco.

No official resources have stated as to where the new branches will be established, however, speculations roamed the internet saying that one of the new branches will be in the city of Casablanca.

Israeli Defense Giant Elbit Systems Plans to Establish Two Sites in Morocco https://t.co/qY4ubn8PVg — YP Ohayon 🇲🇦 (@Rockan_Moroccan) June 10, 2023

Morocco along with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed The Abraham Accords deal with Israel. Brokered by the Trump administration, the deal aims toward normalizing diplomatic relations between Israel and its neighboring countries.

Israel has declared its determination to acknowledge Morocco's sovereignty over its southern provinces in the Western Sahara region, which is considered a controversial subject around the African country.

A diplomatic source told Reuters such a move by Israel could lead to a full upgrade of bilateral ties, with the countries’ respective missions, currently designated as liaison offices, becoming economic embassies, and a free-trade pact possible down the line.

Being the largest defense systems manufacturer in Israel, Elbeit Systems has more than 13,000 employees working in a variety of fields covering engineering, machinery, research and development, computing, and other fields of technology.