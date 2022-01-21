  1. Home
  Eleven Iraqi Soldiers Killed in an ISIS Attack on Diyala

Eleven Iraqi Soldiers Killed in an ISIS Attack on Diyala

January 21st, 2022
ALBAWABA - Reports coming in show 11 Iraqi soldiers were killed by ISIS terror group in the northern part of the Diyala province in the eastern part of the country. 

Social media posts are increasing about the attack which appears to be ab onslaught on the head quarters of the Al Azim Brigade in the Al Azim district of the province. 


This is the second major attack by ISIS reported in less than 24 hours. The first was a prison break orchestrated by ISIS members in Al Hasaka, northeast Syria after a shootout with prison guards.
 

