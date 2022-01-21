Eleven Iraqi Soldiers Killed in an ISIS Attack on Diyala

ALBAWABA - Reports coming in show 11 Iraqi soldiers were killed by ISIS terror group in the northern part of the Diyala province in the eastern part of the country.

An ISIS attack in the Diyala Province killed 11 Iraqi soldiers. — Mustafa Saadoon (@SaadoonMustafa) January 21, 2022

Social media posts are increasing about the attack which appears to be ab onslaught on the head quarters of the Al Azim Brigade in the Al Azim district of the province.

11 Iraqi army soldiers are killed in an ambush by #IS in #Diyala, eastern #Iraq, security sources confirm.#ISIS — M. Shabeer Ahmadi محمد شبیر احمدی (@Shabeer__Ahmadi) January 21, 2022



This is the second major attack by ISIS reported in less than 24 hours. The first was a prison break orchestrated by ISIS members in Al Hasaka, northeast Syria after a shootout with prison guards.

