Emirate firefighters collaborate to tackle massive fire

ALBAWABA- A devastating fire engulfed a perfume plant in Umm Al Quwain on Monday afternoon, prompting a swift response from firefighting teams across four emirates.

The Civil Defence forces from Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Sharjah rallied together with the Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence team to combat the massive blaze.

Watch: Firefighters from 4 emirates battle massive blaze at a perfume factory https://t.co/AgOcudPUWV — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) July 10, 2023

According to Khaleej News, videos captured at the scene showcased the extent of the damage, with a significant portion of the factory completely gutted by the flames. Given the intensity of the fire, the joint efforts of multiple fire departments were crucial in successfully extinguishing the inferno. Currently, the focus has shifted to the cooling down process as firefighters work tirelessly to ensure the area is safe.