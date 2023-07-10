Breaking Headline

Emirate firefighters collaborate to tackle massive fire

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 10th, 2023 - 08:40 GMT
UAE
Highlights
The Civil Defence forces from Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Sharjah rallied together with the Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence team to combat the massive blaze

ALBAWABA- A devastating fire engulfed a perfume plant in Umm Al Quwain on Monday afternoon, prompting a swift response from firefighting teams across four emirates.

 The Civil Defence forces from Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Sharjah rallied together with the Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence team to combat the massive blaze.

According to Khaleej News, videos captured at the scene showcased the extent of the damage, with a significant portion of the factory completely gutted by the flames. Given the intensity of the fire, the joint efforts of multiple fire departments were crucial in successfully extinguishing the inferno. Currently, the focus has shifted to the cooling down process as firefighters work tirelessly to ensure the area is safe.

