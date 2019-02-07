End of ISIS is Not Complete Washington Anti-Terror Meet Told

US President Donald Trump speaks the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS at the US Department of State February 6, 2019 in Washington, DC (AFP)

The elimination of ISIS's control of territory in Iraq and Syria, while significant, does not mark the end of the fight against the terror group, ministers from member countries of the U.S.-led coalition said in a joint statement Wednesday.

The group hailed military successes against ISIS but noted they have come "at tremendous cost" while emphasizing that "further engagement is needed in Iraq and Syria, where the terrorist group is still resilient".

"ISIS’s leadership, affiliates, and its supporters view its territorial losses in Iraq and Syria as a setback, not as defeat," it said, using another name for ISIS.

"In response, ISIS increasingly turns to insurgent tactics to try to destabilize Syria and Iraq. In parallel, ISIS focuses on increasing support to its worldwide branches and networks in order to carry forward the fight from more permissive locations, and on inspiring homegrown terrorists."

The statement follows the release of a UN report warning that Daesh is transforming its operations into covert networks in Iraq and Syria following military defeats in the two countries.

"One document obtained by a Member State describes ISIL’s objectives for the post-caliphate period: to undermine stabilization and reconstruction activities, target infrastructure rebuilding efforts and in general thwart economic progress," it said.

The group's "center of gravity" is expected to remain in Syria and Iraq, where it counts 14,000 to 18,000 militants in its ranks, as well as financial reserves ranging between $50 million and $300 million.

The coalition stressed it remains committed to working with the Iraqi government in order to "continue denying ISIS sanctuary, preventing ISIS from dispersing its fighters, weapons, or resources and targeting ISIS facilitation networks".

It further said it stands with the Syrian people in seeking a UN-facilitated political transition and said it supports local recovery and stabilization efforts in the country "where possible" in areas liberated from ISIS.

