The End of the 'Sand Curtain'? Morocco, Normalization & the Western Sahara  

Since the beginning of the year, reports have circulated that Morocco is seeking to normalize ties with Israel in exchange for recognition of Morocco’s rule of Western Sahara.

On 13 November, Moroccan troops entered the UN buffer-zone near Guerguerat, territory controlled by the Polisario Front (PF) since the declaration of a ceasefire in 1991. The PF has responded with a declaration of war, claiming thousands of volunteers in the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) were ready to fight.

The US has facilitated the normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, and, most recently, Sudan. Amongst the nations rumored to be next in line was Morocco, who it has been claimed was looking to secure US-backing for its takeover of Western Sahara which has been at the center of a dispute between the Kingdom of Morocco, the Polisario Front, and Mauritania since Spain, the ex-colonial power, withdrew in 1975.

However, the US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker said on 23 October that it “is not an issue on the table right now. So, I know that there were several reports out there earlier this year, last year, but it’s not something that’s currently on the table.”

There have been signs of a more constructive relationship between Israel and Rabat. Israeli police have reportedly met with Moroccan officials this year to negotiate the extradition of Golan Avitan and Chiko (Moshe) Beit Adah, two individuals involved in serious organized crime in Israel.

the Cold War, the “Sand Curtain” is collapsing between Israel and its regional neighbors

In a recent opinion article, David W. Weinberg, vice president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, said that, like the Iron Curtain which bought an end to the Cold War, the “Sand Curtain” is collapsing between Israel and its regional neighbors. Weinberg believes that Morocco could be next in line to make a deal with Israel, together with Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The make-up of Morocco’s leadership structure could present a roadblock to normalizing relations with Israel. After the revolutions across the Arab world at the beginning of the decade, King Mohammed VI handed over some power to the parliament and other elective representatives.

The government is led by Saad Eddine Elthamni, leader of the Justice and Development Party, who has recently stated that he refuses “any normalization with the Zionist entity because it encourages it to go further in violating the rights of the Palestinian people.”

The possibility remains, therefore, for Morocco to enter into agreements with Israel. Whether or not US-backing for the annexation of Western Sahara will be involved is unclear.

It’s worth remembering that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has historically been against normalizing ties with Israel, seeing the Palestinian cause as taking priority. However, the UAE’s participation in the Abraham Accords would not have occurred without the greenlight from Riyadh, who it seems was waiting to measure public reaction before entering into an agreement itself.

This week, Benjamin Netanyahu met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a secret visit to Neom in northwest Saudi Arabia, a planned smart city on the Red Sea close to the southern Israeli city of Eilat.

The possibility remains, therefore, for Morocco to enter into agreements with Israel. Whether or not US-backing for the annexation of Western Sahara will be involved is unclear. But signs of cooperation in recent months seem encouraging for those who welcome the Accords.