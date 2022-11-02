Energy crisis, Paris, turning the lights off

The municipality in Paris announced Tuesday that all lights in offices and shops will be turned off at the end of the working day.

The decision will take effect immediately.

Lights in offices, shops will be turned off at end of shift, says municipality #NoNutNovember pic.twitter.com/o6VTqPPfHZ — H24 NET (@H24Net) November 1, 2022

Businesses that do not comply will be fined between €750 and €1,500 ($740 and $1,841), according to the France Bleu, a French network of local and regional radio stations.

The announcement came amid an energy crisis in Europe that has been brought on by the Russian war against Ukraine.

Energy crisis in Europe.

Amazing how how this is playing out, and how western Europe is bearing the brunt of these sanctions.



To me this is all part of the post world wars descent of the continent ... kinda poetic that lights are actually going out ...https://t.co/epI9VlmUOu — Ana Bozovic (@ana_analytics_) November 2, 2022

To cope, European governments are trying to diversify their supplies and introduce measures to reduce demand and save energy.

The Paris municipality will also turn lights off on advertising boards between 11.45 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time starting Dec. 1.