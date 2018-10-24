Erdogan’s Speech on Khashoggi Murder Focus of World Media

People watch on a TV the speech of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was in the spotlight of international media Tuesday.

Sky News, BBC News, Euronews, CNN International, France 24, RT and Al Jazeera were among the many news outlets broadcasting Erdogan’s speech live -- which shed light on the details of the Khashoggi murder in Saudi Consulate building in Istanbul.

The speech was aired live on almost all local channels in Turkey, including TRT World, Turkey’s international news channel broadcasting in English.

The international news agencies Reuters, Associated Press, Agence France Presse, and Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported the speech to their subscribers with minute-by-minute updates from the event.

Speaking at his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting at parliament, Erdogan addressed details over Turkey's investigation into the murder of Khashoggi.

"Murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated," Erdogan said, adding that Turkey has strong evidence that it was planned.

The speech was also followed closely by newspapers across the world.

British papers including The Guardian, Financial Times, The Telegraph, The Independent and The Daily News Online have run live blogs to report the Turkish president’s statements.

American newspapers including The Washington Post -- for which Khashoggi was a columnist -- informed their readers about the speech with live updates on social media platforms.

The New York Post, USA Today and The Wall Street Journal also gave extensive coverage to the speech. The Newsweek, a political weekly magazine, updated its online version with the Turkish president's speech.

German media widely covered Erdogan’s remarks and reported that Turkey concluded journalist Khashoggi’s death was a planned political murder.

“The Turkish president’s remarks have put into question the Saudi royal family's official version of Jamal Khashoggi’s death,” weekly Die Zeit said on its website.

In a story under “It was a murder plot of the Saudis,” Bild daily reported that Erdogan wanted to uncover the truth behind this political murder and proposed that the suspects in Khashoggi's killing be tried in Istanbul.

Erdogan’s remarks were broadcast live by German news channels, including Phoenix and n-tv.

Russian media also covered Erdogan’s speech extensively. Rossiya 24 news channel broadcast the speech with the headline “Ankara is not pleased”. Rossiya 24 highlighted Erdogan’s remarks in which he said Khashoggi’s murder was planned.

The TV channel also held live coverage from Istanbul.

Russia's TASS news agency also mentioned Erdogan’s remarks in which he said Khashoggi’s murder was planned in the opening paragraph of its news story.

TASS report pointed out Erdogan’s comment in which he said 3 separate Saudi groups came to Istanbul on the day Khashoggi went missing. The agency also included Erdogan’s chronological explanation on the Khashoggi case.

Ria news agency reported on Erdogan’s call for those involved in the murder to stand court trial in Istanbul.

Kommersant’s, a Russian daily, headline reads “President Erdogan will aid to find Saudi journalist’s murderers”.

Israeli media also closely followed Erdogan’s speech. While leading Israeli newspapers covered Erdogan’s speech via their websites, they also shared prominent parts of Erdogan’s speech on their social media accounts.

Times of Israel newspaper published on its website a story with the headline “Erdogan wants to learn who ordered Khashoggi’s murder.”

The newspaper reported that Erdogan said that whoever conducted this murder should be punished.

Haaretz, another Israeli daily, reported with the headline “Erdogan asked Saudi Arabia King to extradite 18 suspects involved in the Khashoggi’s murder”.

Jerusalem Post reported with the headline “Turkey’s Erdogan says signs show Khashoggi’s killing was planned.” The daily reported that the Turkish president will not end the investigation until all questions on the case were answered.

Iranian state television broadcast Erdogan’s speech live. Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported on its website that “Erdogan calls for suspects involved in Khashoggi murder to stand trial in Turkey.”

Iran’s semi-official news agency Tasnim also pointed out Erdogan’s demand to prosecute those involved in Turkey.

Mehr News Agency reported the speech with the headline “The murder was planned”. The agency also included Erdogan’s remarks in which he said that the one who ordered the murder should be revealed.

Arab TV channels also closely followed Erdogan speech by broadcasting Turkish President’s address at the parliament live.

Financed by Saudi Arabia, Dubai-based Al Arabia TV channel, broadcast Erdogan speech via TRT Arabic live.

On its website, Al Arabia pointed out Erdogan’s remarks in which he said: “It’s important that Saudi Arabia arrested suspects on the case”.

Saudi Arabia-based Okaz newspaper focused on its report that Erdogan demanded those involved in the killing to be interrogated. The newspaper also reported that 18 suspects in Khashoggi murder should stand trial in Turkey.

Another Saudi newspaper Sabq reported that Erdogan believes Saudi Arabia will cooperate to solve Khashoggi murder.

An Egypt-based newspaper Dustour broadcast Erdogan speech as “breaking news.”

“Erdogan wants 18 suspects to stand trial in Turkey,” the newspaper’s headline read. “Erdogan pointed out that there were so many questions waiting for answers on Khashoggi murder,” the daily reported.

Another newspaper in the country Al Shorouk reported the speech as a “breaking news”. The daily’s headline reads “Erdogan: We have evidence that Khashoggi murder was premeditated”.

Qatari capital Doha based Al Jazeera Arabic reported Erdogan demanded the suspects involved in the murder to stand trial in Istanbul.

Iraq’s state news agency also covered Erdogan speech extensively. “Turkish leader makes public details of Khashoggi murder,” read the agency’s headline.

Khashoggi went missing on Oct. 2 after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

After denying knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts for days, Saudi Arabia claimed last week that he was killed during a fight inside the consulate.

This article has been adapted from its original source.