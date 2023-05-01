Erdogan announces ISIS leader death in Syria

ALBAWABA - An alleged ISIS leader was killed in Syria during an operation carried out by Turkish intelligence.

The “supposed leader” of the so-called Islamic State has been “neutralized” in Syria during an operation carried out by Turkish intelligence, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Sunday.

“The supposed leader of ISIS, code-named Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi, was neutralized during an operation carried out on Saturday by the National Intelligence Service in Syria,” Erdogan revealed during a televised interview.

According to the president, Turkish intelligence has been following and tracking al-Qurashi for a long time.

"From now on, we will continue our struggle against terrorist organizations without discrimination", Erdogan emphasized.

Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi is the fourth leader of ISIS. He has been as leader since Nov.2022, after ISIS announced the killing of its former leader, Abu Hassan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi.

Erdogan announces that Turkey's intelligence forces had killed the leader of ISIS in #Syria Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi as he vowed to continue #Ankara's fight against terrorism. “This individual was neutralised as part of an operation by the Turkish national… pic.twitter.com/CuB8ceM5f9 — GAROWE ONLINE (@GaroweOnline) May 1, 2023

International media outlets said that members of Turkish intelligence and Syrian National Army had closed, on Saturday, the Jindires town in the countryside of Aleppo, northern Syria, and targeted an abandoned farm that was used previously as a school.