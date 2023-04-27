Erdogan cancels public appearances after illness

ALBAWABA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly ended a TV interview on Wednesday due to an apparent health problem.

While there is no public footage of his side of the interview, audio captures some muffled groaning and what sounds like a gastric sound. The interviewer is heard standing up, alarmed, before the interview ends.

#Erdogan said that on the advice of doctors he had cancelled today's trip to #Turkish cities as part of the election campaign. The day before, during an interview with Ülke TV, he suddenly felt bad and the broadcast was interrupted, according to SonDakika. pic.twitter.com/LMgMdNF1BV — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 26, 2023

The following day, Erdogan canceled several campaign rallies and tweeted that his condition is only a "minor inconvenience." However, rumors surrounding Erdogan's health continue to circulate, and the situation could affect his difficult re-election bid.

Rumors have been circulating, with many suggesting various theories regarding Erdogan's health, but nothing has been confirmed. Some suggest that Erdogan has a serious health issue that will limit his campaigning ability and raise questions about his fitness for office. This could seriously affect the outcome of the elections.

On Thursday afternoon he appeared via video link for the inauguration of Akkuya nuclear power plant.

We categorically reject such baseless claims regarding President @RTErdogan’s health.



The President will attend tomorrow’s nuclear power plant opening via videoconference.



No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and… pic.twitter.com/SSr3KaWXlS — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) April 26, 2023

“No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and @RTErdogan and his AK Party are set to win the May 14 elections,” the presidency’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.