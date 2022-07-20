Erdogan Makes Putin Wait One FULL Minute Outside His Door in Tehran Meet

ALBAWABA - Its trending on the social media. Russian President Vladimir Putin waits one full minute before Racep Tayyip Erdogan calls to meet him in Tehran.

الرئيس بوتين ينتظر أردوغان لمدة دقيقة قبل لقائهما في طهران. pic.twitter.com/04sYOx86ak — الأحداث الأمريكية🇺🇸 (@US_World1) July 19, 2022

One of the media personalities in the Arab world goes down memory lane. He tweets: "Do you remember when Putin left Erdogan waiting for one full minute outside his office in the Kremlin - a minute that seemed like a lifetime...."

هل تذكرون بوتن حينما ترك أردوغان ينتظر أمام مكتبه فى الكريملن دقيقة مرت كأنها دهر حتى يدخل عليه أمس ردها أردوغان لبوتن فى طهران نفس المدة دقيقة ..هؤلاء هم الكبار حينما يلعبون ..وهذه هي سياسة الأقوياء العين بالعين والسن بالسن فهل سيفعلها بوتن مرة أخرى ؟ pic.twitter.com/3LzBnuGVRh — A Mansour أحمد منصور (@amansouraja) July 20, 2022

Ahmed mansour, the well-known Arabic TV personality says "...this is the way great leaders play...and this is the politics of the strong, 'an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth". Will Putin do it again"

Putin, Erdogan and Iranian President Ebraheem Raisi are meeting in Tehran in a renewed show of strength.

The Daily Mail covered this issue at length, adding Putin was snubbed by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan who left him twiddling his thumbs in front of TV cameras during a summit in Iran yesterday.