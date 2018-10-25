Erdogan, MBS Discuss Efforts in Khashoggi Murder
Turkish president and the Saudi crown prince on Wednesday discussed the joint efforts to uncover all aspects of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a Turkish presidential source.
The phone call between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was made at the latter's request, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
The two leaders also discussed the steps to be taken on the matter.
Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, had gone missing since entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.
After days of denying to know his whereabouts, Saudi Arabia last week claimed Khashoggi died during a fight inside the consulate.
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz sacked the deputy of the intelligence service and a top aide and ordered the arrest of 18 suspects over the case.
