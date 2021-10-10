Is Erdogan Not Well? Social Media Rumors Continue to Circulate

ALBAWABA – Fake news. This is what Erdogan’s advisor said about an article concerning the Turkish president that he would not be able to run for the country’s presidential elections because of his ailing health.

Foreign Policy article on Erdoğan’s ailing health is ‘fake news,’ aide sayshttps://t.co/28J2eeG8SL — News About Turkey - NAT (@NewsAboutTurke1) October 9, 2021

The article written Steven Cook on in the US Foreign Policy magazine states that Recep Tayyip Erdogan would not be able to run for the next elections because of a number of recent incidents which the writer says his health maybe deterioration.

However his Director of Communications Fahrettin Al Tun points out that this is fake news, commenting in this way. Through a statement tweeted he says “fake news used to be a problem on the social media” and “it seems that the mainstream media, too, suffers from the same issue now.” He added “that even major organizations spread such lies is deeply concerning.”

Rumors about Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s health are leading many to think more critically about the country’s political future, as Erdogan has been in power for 18 years and counting:https://t.co/7m6oiqQp97 — Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) October 4, 2021

In his article Cook says that, and relying on shown videos that Erdogan needed the support of his wife and his aid to negotiate a set of stairs while at the Mustafa Kamal Ataturk Mausoleum last July. He also pointed to claim “slur in his words.”

In the light of talk about his wellbeing which had been going on since 1 October when the article first appeared Turkish main opposition leader, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kamal Kilicdaroglu has been asking about Erdogan’s mental wellbeing He was quoted by one Turkish website as asking Erdogan: “You keep repeating the same things these days. Are you ok?” Kilicdaroglu said this remarks on a parliamentary debate on social insurance.