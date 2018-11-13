Erdogan Reveals New Details About Audio Recording of Khashoggi Murder

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Jamal Khashoggi Disable alert for Recep Tayyip Erdogan Follow >

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday revealed new details about an audio recording that captured the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, including a stunned reaction by a Saudi intelligence official.

"We played the recordings regarding this murder to everyone who wanted them from us," Erdogan said Tuesday. "The recordings are really appalling."

The Turkish leader also indicated a potential link to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He said a member of a Saudi hit team sent to kill Khashoggi at the consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 subsequently made a phone call to his superiors saying "tell your boss" the operation was accomplished.

"When the Saudi intelligence officer listened to the recordings he was so shocked he said, 'This one must have taken heroin, only someone who takes heroin would do this,'" he added.

Erdogan said he's "waiting patiently" for the prince's response, and that it must be revealed who gave the order to kill the dissident Saudi reporter.

The Turkish president said he spoke to several world leaders in Paris last week during commemorations for 100th anniversary of Armistice Day -- including U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In his remarks Tuesday, Erdogan said Trump was disturbed by the incident. U.S. Congress has asked for a CIA report on the matter.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and frequent critic of the Saudi government, was killed at the Saudi consulate after visiting with his fiance to obtain a document for his planned wedding.

Khashoggi's remains have not yet been recovered. Canadian authorities have confirmed the existence of the audio recording, which has also been heard by CIA Director Gina Haspel.

Officials have said Khashoggi was strangled at the consulate and his body was dissolved in acid so it would leave no trace.

This article has been adapted from its original source.