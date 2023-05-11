Erdogan rival withdraws from electoral contest

ALBAWABA - One of the rivals of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential elections announced his withdrawal from the race.

Muharrem Ince announced, during a press conference, his withdrawal from the race, saying, "I withdraw my candidacy."

Thus, three candidates are currently running in the race: Erdogan, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, and Sinan Oğan.

BREAKING: Turkish presidential contender Muharrem Ince withdraws from Sunday’s election, narrowing the field of rivals to incumbent Erdogan https://t.co/XwHy3Ivq1h pic.twitter.com/ipHY5lv6Qj — Bloomberg (@business) May 11, 2023

Ince, 58, is a physics teacher and former school principal. Opinion polls showed that he is a candidate with little chance of winning the presidency.

He was reported as spending 16 years in Parliament attacking Erdogan. He also ran for the presidency in 2018 when he was the first candidate for the opposition, and got 30.6 percent of the vote, compared to 52.6 percent for Erdogan.

Turkey will witness presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday, May 14. The elections are said to be the most important in the country's history.