Erdogan Says Iran Sanctions Aim to 'Unbalance World', Turkey Wouldn't Stick to Them

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AFP)

Turkey has said that it would not abide by the renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping industries as they were aimed at "unbalancing the world".

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the sanctions on Tuesday. "These are steps aimed at unbalancing the world. We don't want to live in an imperialist world. These issues will be put on the table at the summit (this weekend) in Paris," he told reporters.

"We will absolutely not abide by such sanctions. We buy 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas. We cannot freeze our people in the cold."

Washington reimposed the sanctions on Monday, ditching a 2015 deal between world powers and Iran over its nuclear program. The U.S. measures temporarily allow some major customers, including Turkey, to continue buying Iranian crude.

Speaking in Japan earlier on Tuesday, Turkey's foreign minister said it would be dangerous to isolate Iran and it was not easy for countries like Turkey and Japan to diversify energy supplies.

"We do not believe any result can be reached with sanctions. I think meaningful dialogue and talks are more useful than sanctions," Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Ankara announced in May that it would not abide by any type of trade or economic sanctions on Iran. Trade volume between the two countries amounted to 10 billion dollars last year but it dropped in 2018 as a result of the sanctions and Turkey's deteriorating economic situation.

