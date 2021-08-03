Erdogan Stresses 'Tunisian Stability' in Phone Call With Saied

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the importance of peace and stability in Tunisia as he held a telephone conversation with the country's President Kais Saied.

According to a statement made by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications on Monday, during the phone call, developments in Tunisia, bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed.

President Erdogan pointed out that preserving the stability, internal peace and tranquility of Tunisia is extremely important for the well-being of the region, and stated that they have been following the developments in Tunisia carefully in this regard.

#Turkish President Erdoğan makes surprise visit to #Tunisia



Erdoğan will hold talks with Tunisia's President Kais Saied. It is expected that the leaders will discuss about the latest situation in Libya and in the Mediterranean. pic.twitter.com/WLX72zZIIR — EHA News (@eha_news) December 25, 2019

In a statement, Turkey's presidency said Erdogan "emphasised that the Parliament of Tunisia ... maintaining operations despite all difficulties was important for the democracy of Tunisia and the region," adding that the work of the Parliament was "vital."

"Erdogan stated that it was very valuable for the democracy of Tunisia to be protected, for its freedoms to be guaranteed, and that the rule of is upheld," the statement said.

Expressing that they believe that Tunisia will overcome this difficult period and continue on its way much stronger, President Erdogan underlined that the continuation of the activities of the Tunisian Assembly, which is the inspiration for the democratic transition in the region, despite all the difficulties, is important both for Tunisia and for the democracy of the region.

Underlining that it is vital for the Assembly to continue its work as a platform for producing solutions to problems, healthy discussion and dialogue, President Erdogan said that protecting democracy, guaranteeing freedoms and observing the rule of law in Tunisia is very valuable.

Tunisian president relieves finance, agriculture and technologies ministers

Tunisian President Kais Saied relieved both the finance and economy minister and the communications and technologies minister who is also acting agriculture and water resources minister from their positions, the presidency page on Facebook said on Monday.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses the importance of peace and stability in Tunisia in a telephone conversation with the country's President Kais Saied https://t.co/Xbn61PXBH7 — TRT World (@trtworld) August 2, 2021

Saied named Sihem Boughdiri to run the finance and economy ministry and Nizar ben Najy to run the communications and technologies ministry, the statement added

The Tunisian president had on July 25 sacked premier Hichem Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days. He ordered a graft crackdown targeting 460 businessmen and an investigation into alleged illegal funding of political parties.

The president's surprise move has plunged Tunisia into political turmoil.

This article has been adapted from its original source.