Erdogan Warns he Would Shut Down The US Incirlik Airbase in Turkey if Need be

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to shut down the major US Incirlik airbase in response to Washington's recognition of the Armenian "genocide" and possible introduction of new sanctions against the country.

"If it is necessary for us to take such a step, of course we have the authority...If this is necessary, together with our delegations, we will close down Incirlik if necessary," Erdogan said on A Haber TV on Sunday.

The Turkish president also suggested that Turkey can also close down the Kurecik radar base if necessary.

"If they are threatening us with the implementation of these sanctions, of course we will be retaliating," he added.

The US-operated Incirlik airbase, situated south of Turkey, is known to be used by Washington to stockpile nuclear weapons. A powerful early-warning radar is also stationed in the southeastern Kurecik base.

The president's remarks come a few days after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavisoglu also warned that Ankara may close the Incirlik base if the US imposes sanctions on the country.

The developments come after a US Senate committee backed legislation on Wednesday to impose sanctions on Turkey following its October offensive into northern Syrian and its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system.

On Thursday, the US Senate also voted unanimously to officially recognize the alleged mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire a century ago as "genocide".

The nonbinding legislation had already passed the lower House of Representatives in October.

The Turkish government has historically denied the accusations, arguing that they do not take into account the death of Turks.

This article has been adapted from its original source.