Erdogan-Zelensky meeting: 2.5-Hours of closed talks

ALBAWABA - The bilateral meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Zelensky at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul has reached its conclusion.

After a 2.5-hour discussion, the two leaders addressed the media to share the outcomes of their meeting. President Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence on various platforms.



President Erdogan stated, "We are pleased to host Mr. Zelensky and his delegation in Istanbul. Our last face-to-face meeting took place in August of last year, and we have also maintained regular phone conversations. We have made significant efforts to prevent the escalation of conflict and have consistently expressed our opposition to this unjust war since the tensions turned into active hostilities in 2014 following the illegal annexation of Crimea. Our support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence has been unwavering across all platforms."



President Erdogan further emphasized, "We have provided tangible support to Ukraine as a testament to our solidarity. Additionally, in July of last year, we initiated the Black Sea Grain Initiative in collaboration with the United Nations. This initiative has successfully delivered grains to nearly 33 million people in need within a year. We hope for the extension of the initiative beyond its current deadline on July 17th. We firmly believe that Ukraine deserves NATO membership."

President Erdogan concluded by stating, "A just peace benefits everyone involved. We are eager to return to the path of peace as soon as possible. Turkey remains committed to providing support for Ukraine's recovery. The resilience and determination of Crimean Tatar Turks have played a significant role in our confidence in Ukraine's future. I express my gratitude to President Zelensky for their efforts in safeguarding the rights of our compatriots and strengthening their autonomy status. While standing in solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue our efforts to bring an end to the conflict. May our meeting serve as a catalyst for positive developments."