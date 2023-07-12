Erdogan's "Sweet as Honey" remark at NATO summit

ALBAWABA - Following the conclusion of the NATO summit in Lithuania, President Erdoğan gave a surprising and noteworthy response to a journalist's question regarding Turkey's support for Sweden.

The journalist had asked if this support indicated the beginning of Turkey's membership in the European Union. Erdoğan responded in a playful manner: "May your words be sweet as honey. I hope we share the same optimism you possess."

The response sparked laughter and amusement among those present at the press conference, underscoring Erdoğan's charismatic style and ability to hold the audience's attention.

President Erdoğan, in his remarks during the NATO Summit, expressed Turkey's active support for Sweden's NATO membership process and its commitment to support their aspirations within the European Union.

Erdogan stressed that the final decision on the protocols for Sweden's accession to NATO is up to the Turkish Parliament, in its capacity as the representative of the national will. He reassured the public that Turkish parliamentarians would closely monitor the process and expressed his confidence in seeing tangible progress.

Erdogan praised the role of Türkiye's ambassador, Mr. Chatay, following closely the matter, expressed optimism that the issue would be reconsidered during the upcoming discussions in Brussels.

Erdogan acknowledged that both the Turkish Parliament and the European Union played a crucial role in the decision-making process. While acknowledging occasional hitches, he reiterated his optimism, confidence in a positive outcome, and commitment to directing necessary parliamentary action.

The president's response to the journalist's question not only demonstrated his wit, but also emphasized the continuing importance of Turkey's pursuit of European Union membership. The anticipation of further developments and progress in this regard continues to captivate both local and international audiences.