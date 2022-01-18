Escalation in War-ravaged Yemen Raises Much UN Concern

The United Nations human rights agency voiced concern on Tuesday over the ongoing escalation in war-ravaged Yemen.
"We are deeply concerned by the continuing escalation of the conflict in Yemen,” Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.
The spokesman said five Yemeni civilians were killed in Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Sanaa on Monday.
"Those killed were five members of the same family, including two women and a child, when a house was hit in Ma'in district of the city [...] two other women and a child were reported to have been injured," he added.
Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.
A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% or around 30 million people needing humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.
This article is reproduced from its original source
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright Andolu Ajansi