Israeli drone shot down in Lebanon

June 26th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Hezbollah media revealed that the group has shot down an Israeli drone that entered Lebanon's airspace. Hezbollah added that the Israeli drone had entered the Lebanese airspace near ...
EU adds 7 new Iranian names to sanctions list

Published June 26th, 2023 - 10:43 GMT
EU Parliament
Gerneral view taken as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech to the members of parliament at the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, on June 22, 2023 in Berlin, ahead of the EU Summit held on June 29 and 3, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) RELATED CONTENT

ALBAWABA - The European Council announced on adding 7 new Iranians to its sanctions list, as these individuals are accused of human rights violations. 

The EU's new list includes prosecutors in charge of prosecuting protesters who were executed, according to the council, as well as a Revolutionary Guard regional commander in charge of overseeing operations against protesters.

Tags:IranEUEuropean UnionEuropean Council

